American Airlines to resume flights between Columbia and Miami

CAE currently flies to 11 other locations nonstop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — American Airlines will resume nonstop service from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to Miami, Fla. (MIA) in June.

According to CAE, beginning on Saturday, June 5, the direct service will operate once a week with a potential expansion later in the summer.

The nonstop service will depart from CAE at 6:50 a.m. and arrive into MIA at 8:37 a.m.

The route will return by an ERJ-175, according to CAE, this aircraft includes12 first class seats and 70 cabin seats. Previously, this same route was served by an ERJ-145 with only 50 cabin seats and no first class seats.

“We are one route away from our pre-pandemic schedule and we couldn’t be happier,” said Air Service Development Director for CAE, Kim Jamieson.

“We’ve seen higher than projected passenger numbers over the last few months, with more leisure travel taking place, and welcome the business. We look forward to the business community also returning to air travel, hopefully in the coming months.”

CAE offers nonstop service to 11 destinations and 11 airports:

Miami, Fla. (American Airlines)

Philadelphia, Pa. (American Airlines)

Washington, D.C./Reagan National (American Airlines)

Charlotte, N.C. (American Airlines)

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (American Airlines)

Atlanta, Ga. (Delta Air Lines)

Chicago, Ill. (United Airlines)

Washington, D.C./Dulles (United Airlines)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Silver Airways)

Orlando, Fla. (Silver Airways)

Tampa, Fla. (Silver Airways)

Nonstop service to New York City, N.Y. (LGA) still remains offline due to COVID-19.

“As we regain air service, we encourage the local community and the business community to return to air travel as soon as they feel comfortable,” said Executive Director of CAE, Mike Gula. “We are hopeful that as more and more individuals get vaccinated, air travel will continue to strengthen as a result.”