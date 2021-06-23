American Airlines, Columbia team up to raffle ticket for a COVID shot

If you get a COVID-19 shot, you could win a ticket to a destination of your choice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A partnership between the City of Columbia and American Airlines is offering the chance to take a trip--if you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The arrangement is designed to get more people in the Famously Hot city vaccinated against covid-19.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced Wednesday the city is partnering up with American for an incentive program. Starting this Saturday, anyone who gets vaccinated at a Columbia vaccination site will be entered into a raffle to win two round trip plane tickets to the destination of their choice.

According to the latest data from the state's health agency, DHEC, only 40 percent of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated. DHEC said again Wednesday that it necessary for people to get vaccinated, especially since the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading in the United States. Young people, DHEC says, have been particularly reluctant to get the shot.

Benjamin said what the city's doing is trying to offer whatever enticement they can to those who have so far held off on getting the shot.

"We have to keep constantly talking about different ways, different incentives encourage different people to get vaccinated," Benjamin said. "I know a lot of folks that this will actually appeal to, in their own way."

This lottery begins at the Soda City Market and runs through the end of August. And yes, it is possible for someone to drive from another part of the state to a Columbia vaccination site to get in on the potential offer.