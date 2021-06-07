American flags burned at Upstate cemetery

21 small American flags were burned at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Someone burned 21 small American flags at a South Carolina cemetery.

It is the second time the cemetery in Anderson has been vandalized in the past two years.

Investigators say the flags were gathered and burned just under the bell tower at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where a message about separating church and state also was spray painted.

Officials say the vandalism was discovered Sunday morning, and surveillance footage from the cemetery showed the crime happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson County deputies are investigating.