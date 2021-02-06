Ames Villas community seeing positive change as neighbors come together

Through the work of several organizations over the years, the community has been able to dedicate a park and garden.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Ames Villas community came together on Wednesday to celebrate how the community is changing in a positive way.

Joan Johnson has been living in the North Columbia community for 12 years.

She was one of many people who came together on Wednesday to celebrate its transformation.

"It means a lot to me, really a lot because I know we saw the vision and we kept working on it. Now we've got a place for our children to play," said Johnson. "It means a lot to clean the community up."

Through the work of Christ Mission Church, the Door Home Volunteers and many other organizations over the years, they've been able to dedicate John E. Moore Park and a garden for the kids.

John E. Moore was a community activist and leader.

Johnson's grandson received a key to the park for being a leader in the community.

"When she gave him the key, that made me feel like me and his mother are doing the right thing and leading him in the right direction," explained Johnson.

Over time, community leaders have been able to hold cooking classes, movie nights and other events to bring people together in a positive way.

Dylan Gunnels, who's one of many people who helped put on these community events, says it's important to realize everyone is your neighbor and to always lookout for one another.