Amherst boy moves on to Round 2 of 2023 USA Mullet Championships: Here's how you can vote for him

Tucker Jones needs your vote to advance to the Top 25 in the 'Kids Mullet Showdown.'

CLEVELAND — A two-year journey by an Amherst boy to win the prize of the best mullet in America is a step closer to becoming reality. And you can help him in that quest.

Tucker Jones, 6, is one of the Top 100 children aged 5-8 left in the "Kids Mullet Showdown," part of the USA Mullet Championships. He is the only child from Northeast Ohio left in the competition, which started with 1,000 kids nationwide. Tucker got off to a strong start in Round 1, ranking at No. 23 as a result of fan voting and donations.

Voting in Round 2 of the competition is going on now through Sunday at midnight. The field will then be narrowed down to the Top 25. Click here to cast your vote for Tucker.

Fan votes in Round 2 will start back at zero, but donations will continue to contribute to the overall score. Additionally, three judges will score each mullet, and their scores will be weighted in the overall assessment.

The winner of the contest receives $5,000, with the second prize of $1,000, and third prize of $500.

While we wait to see how the voting pans out, Tucker stopped by the WKYC Studios on Friday and chatted with Laura Caso, Matt Rascon, and Jay Crawford during 3News at 4.

So what does it take to have a mullet like what Tucker has? After all, he's been growing it for two years to try to win the competition. "You have to do a lot of stuff," he explained. "You can't miss shampooing it. You have to do it every single day."

We asked Tucker to rate the mullet of Jay Crawford during his college days at Bowling Green State University. "A five out of 10," he said.

How about Laura Caso's hair? See what Tucker had to say below.

