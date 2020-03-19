COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a missing 10-year-old girl who was believed to be in the county has been found safe.

Officers say a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located 10-year-old Amirah Watson at a relative's home in Atlanta around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Her mother, 41-year-old Tynesha Brooks, was with her. There were the only ones there at the time, according to officers.

Brooks was arrested on a warrant out of Dillon County on charges of not returning a child within 72 hours per custody order. She will be extradited to Dillon County. Amirah is being returned to her father who lives in North Carolina and has primary custody.

Amirah was last seen on Jan. 31 in Dillon County, when deputies say her mother — a Richland County citizen — picked her up for the weekend. Brooks was expected to return Amirah on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not.

Additional details were not immediately available.