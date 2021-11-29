x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ammo in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home

Police did not say why they believe the ammunition was in the toaster.
Credit: Pexels

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Police responding to a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at a South Carolina assisted living facility say a resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster. 

Police in Greenwood say the ammunition discharged on Sunday night, making employees believe a shooter was on the property. 

A small fire in the resident’s room was extinguished. 

The resident was found unconscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for apparent smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. 

Police did not say why they believe the ammunition was in the toaster.

Greenwood is about 70 miles northwest of Columbia.  

RELATED: Columbia firefighter suffers minor injuries during early morning blaze

RELATED: One found dead, several displaced after Friday night house fire

In Other News

Holiday lights up in downtown Camden