Supply of ammo may be down, but demand for firearm training is up.

More people are becoming gun owners and because of that there is a high demand for ammo, but because of increased demand and slower production, it's hard to come by.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — 2020 was a year for the books, especially when it comes to gun sales.

Whether it was due to the election or the pandemic, last year millions of people became first-time gun owners, which helped contribute to an ammo shortage.

"With 2020 and everything that came across not only were gun buyers, or already gun owners buying more guns but what was really fantastic was all the first-time gun buyers, something like five to six million new gun owners," said Louis Southard, general manager at Bullet & Barrel.



Buying a gun and buying ammo go hand in hand but with a shortage of ammo, gun owners are finding shelves empty.



"Whether or not the supply has been strong or not, the demand is absolutely there," said Southard.

Alongside the extreme spike in demand for ammo, this lack of supply is partly because production everywhere has slowed down due to factories responsibly following CDC guidelines.



"A lot of these factories that made ammo had to abide by all the coronavirus restrictions, any factory would have to abide by and whether that's social distancing or quarantining entire lines of people on the manufacturing line. Unfortunately, it was just kind of one of the reasons it was slowing down," said Southard.