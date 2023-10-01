Amtrak train delayed on the tracks for hours in Bamberg County

A passenger on the Amtrak train tells News19 they have been waiting for hours.

DENMARK, S.C. — An Amtrak Auto Train has been delayed in Denmark, SC after a freight derailment several counties away.

According to media reports about 20 cars of a CSX freight train derailed Monday night when it hit a vehicle on the tracks.

Crews had to remove rail cars from tracks crossing three roads.

Tuesdays southbound Amtrak Auto Train was delayed by the derailment and was detoured off it's normal route in order to continue operating south and is currently stopped in Denmark, SC according to Olivia Irvin, senior public relations manager with Amtrak.