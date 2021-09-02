McMaster removes head of state accident fund, calls for investigation

McMaster got rid of Amy Cofield via an executive order Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster removed the head of the State Accident Fund and has called for an investigation into some actions that happened during the director's tenure.

McMaster got rid of Amy Cofield via an executive order Monday.

McMaster outlined some of his concerns in a letter to the State Inspector General He said that there was a business dealing between the fund and a company that also employed her husband.

“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” said Governor McMaster in a statement. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”

McMaster said Erin Farthing, the agency's chief counsel, will serve as the agency’s acting director until he nominates someone to serve as a permanent director and they are confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.