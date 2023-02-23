'I'm gonna get justice': Mother seeks answers about investigation of SC State student's death

According to SLED, there was a 45-day-delay from South Carolina State University in requesting their assistance with the case.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Law enforcement found no foul play in the sudden death of South Carolina State University student Amya Carr, who died last April. Nearly one year after Amya Carr's death, her mother Valencia Canzater tells News 19 she's still unsettled about the handling of her daughter's investigation.

“For Amya not to be here today, something had to happen. Something had to happen and I’ve been silent for a little too long. I don’t wanna be silent anymore," said Canzeter.

According to a report released by SLED, campus police determined Carr's death to be natural caused by an asthma attack. Canzater says although Carr lived her whole life with asthma, her symptoms had improved.

“That’s why I’m thinking somebody hurt my baby. This wasn’t asthma. This was not asthma. I know for asthma to mess with your lungs, but I never knew asthma to mess with your heart. What stopped my baby heart," she said.

According to SLED, there was a 45-day-delay from South Carolina State University in requesting their assistance with the case. As a result, she believes the university didn't do enough following her daughter's death.

“If there’s possibly a lawsuit that has to be done, I’m gonna do so," she said, "This could’ve been better. This was sloppy," said Canzater.

Canzater said she plans on getting a private autopsy done to confirm the cause of her daughter's death. She is also potentially seeking legal action against South Carolina State University, SLED, and the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.

“I just really, really miss my baby girl but I’m gonna get justice and everything’s gonna get better from here because Amya deserves that.”