'I'm gonna get justice': Mother seeks answers about investigation of SC State student's death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Law enforcement found no foul play in the sudden death of South Carolina State University student Amya Carr, who died last April. Nearly one year after Amya Carr's death, her mother Valencia Canzater tells News 19 she's still unsettled about the handling of her daughter's investigation.
“For Amya not to be here today, something had to happen. Something had to happen and I’ve been silent for a little too long. I don’t wanna be silent anymore," said Canzeter.
According to a report released by SLED, campus police determined Carr's death to be natural caused by an asthma attack. Canzater says although Carr lived her whole life with asthma, her symptoms had improved.
“That’s why I’m thinking somebody hurt my baby. This wasn’t asthma. This was not asthma. I know for asthma to mess with your lungs, but I never knew asthma to mess with your heart. What stopped my baby heart," she said.
According to SLED, there was a 45-day-delay from South Carolina State University in requesting their assistance with the case. As a result, she believes the university didn't do enough following her daughter's death.
“If there’s possibly a lawsuit that has to be done, I’m gonna do so," she said, "This could’ve been better. This was sloppy," said Canzater.
Canzater said she plans on getting a private autopsy done to confirm the cause of her daughter's death. She is also potentially seeking legal action against South Carolina State University, SLED, and the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.
“I just really, really miss my baby girl but I’m gonna get justice and everything’s gonna get better from here because Amya deserves that.”
In a statement, a representative for the college said, “South Carolina State University continues to mourn the loss of Ms. Carr and again extends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends," it continues, "The university is aware of the SLED report and its finding that Ms. Carr’s unfortunate passing did not involve any foul play, as expected. The university has no further comment at this time.”