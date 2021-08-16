FOUND!! Two SC sisters missing for three days could be with non-custodial parent

The sisters, from Lancaster county, have been missing since about 7 pm Friday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Around 6 pm on Monday night the Lancaster Police issued a release saying the two sisters have been found safe.

Two young sisters are missing and the Lancaster Police Department are hoping you can help.

Anaja Meredith, 10 and her little sister, Zoya Meredith, 2, have been missing since Friday, August 14.

The girls were last seen in Lancaster County with their biological mom, Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith, who officers say is prohibited by the Department of Social Services from having any contact with them according to police.

The mother was seen driving a 2008 white Volvo XC70-4 door wagon.