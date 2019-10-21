ANDERSON, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted when a metal pole he was playing with touched a power line.

News outlets report the Anderson County Coroner's Office says Brayden D. Williford was killed Sunday night while playing with a metal pole outside a friend's house. The office says the shock caused Williford to suffer a fatal heart attack.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, but Williford was pronounced dead at a medical center about an hour after the electrocution.

The coroner's office ruled the death accidental. An investigation is ongoing.