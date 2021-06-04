Missing South Carolina man last seen on Friday

60-year-old Johnny Amos Gaines was last seen in Anderson, SC, on Friday, April 2.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Upstate man last seen on Friday.

Johnny Amos Gaines was last seen in the area of Civic Center Boulevard in Anderson on April 2nd, according to Anderson police.

Gaines, who is 60-years-old, stands approximately 6’5” and weigh around 240 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray t-shirt and clear glasses.