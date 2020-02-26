SUMTER, S.C. — A funeral will be held Sunday for the Sumter County deputy who was killed in the line of duty this week.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a visitation for Cpl. Andrew Gillette will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Sumter County Civil Center. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.

The civic center is located at 700 West Liberty Street in Sumter.

RELATED: Friend says fallen Sumter deputy Andrew Gillette has always been about 'service before self'

RELATED: Sumter deputy killed in line of duty was a husband, father, veteran

Gillette, 37, was serving an eviction order to a man in a home in the 3100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway Tuesday morning. That's when investigators say a man inside the home, identified as 56-year-old Terry Hasty, fired at the deputies, hitting Gillette. Deputies fired back, killing Hasty.

RELATED: Artist honors fallen Sumter County deputy with portrait

Gillette began working at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in 2013. At the beginning of 2018, he began working in the Warrants Division.

Gillette was retired from the Air Force after a 12-year career and came to Sumter after an assignment on the Shaw Air Force Base. The California-native married a ‘local’ girl and stayed here, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Gillette is survived by his wife and his 11-year-old son.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said an online fundraiser has been set up for him at Serve and Connect's website.

Dennis issued the following statement Wednesday:

“Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with SLED, are continuing to review the details of what happened yesterday. Based on my preliminary review of the events, it is clear that our deputies acted appropriately and professionally and I am confident the full investigation will confirm that."

"Cpl. Andrew Gillette and the other deputies were doing their daily duties and carrying out an order of the court. I am satisfied and proud with the manner in which they conducted themselves in carrying out those duties before, during and after the tragic event that unfolded. Our deputies have my full confidence and support."

"Of course, the best outcome would have been no loss of life but the subject’s unfortunate and senseless actions led to the loss of two lives and the grief of numerous families."

"This is a tragic loss and a difficult time for the Gillette family, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County."

"Andrew was more than a badge and a car. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. He can never be replaced and no combination of words can truly express the pain that is felt."

"I am the Sheriff of Sumter County and the county includes those who have sworn to serve and those we are sworn to protect."

"I, along with everyone at the Sheriff’s Office, appreciate the outpouring of support from our community, other law enforcement agencies and people from all over the country."

"We will never get over the loss of Andrew but we can make it through this pain together.”