Ambassador Andrew Young commemorates 60 years of desegregation at USC

Young says, at 91 years old, he has seen much in terms of discrimination and overcoming adversity. In a special interview, he described what he sees for the future

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday marked exactly 60 years of desegregation for the University of South Carolina, and to commemorate the occasion, Civil rights legend Andrew Young is in town to celebrate.

Now at 91 years old, not only is Young known for his activist work, but he has also served in Congress as a United Nations Ambassador under the Carter administration and as the 55th mayor of Atlanta.

Young most famously worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement and traveled to the Charleston Hospital in 1969 to advocate for Black workers to make the same wages as their white counterparts. In 2023, decades later, Young said he still remembers the Civil Rights Movement like it was yesterday.

"It's funny to put yourself back there because we're not as far along as we could be," Young said.

"In the old South, we were leaving a lot of people out. That included Black people and women, and we didn't even want to talk about people who were gay. I wasn't sure when I was a child that because I was Black, I would do as well as God would have me do. Now, we don't have a perfect nation now, but we're a whole not better than we were. Well actually, I don't know if we're a whole lot better," Young said.

As to whether America is as far along as Dr. King would have hoped, Young's answer was complex.

"In some sense, I think we are ahead of his dream," Young said. "We still don't have the perfect society our founding fathers hoped for and prayed for when they were writing our Constitution. I think, as divided as we seem, in times of war, Americans become a team. We are one team, we are one nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all, and we go on day by day."

Ambassador Young spoke at 4 p.m. Sunday to the community about a book written about his life and talked about his experiences working with Dr. King in more depth.