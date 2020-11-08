Angela Clyburn to run for Richland One school board seat

Clyburn will announce her candidacy Tuesday morning in the Greenview community where she grew up.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Angela Clyburn, daughter of Congressman Jim Clyburn, is set to announce her candidacy for Richland District One school board on Tuesday, according to a statement from the candidate. She will run for an at-large seat on the board.

Clyburn is the youngest daughter of U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn and works as political director of the S.C. Democratic Party.

A mother of two children in Richland School District One, Clyburn is also a product of the school district. Before graduating from Benedict College in 1998 with a degree in Elementary education, Clyburn attended Greenview Elementary, W.G. Sanders Middle, and W. J. Keenan High School.

Platform issues highlighted on Clyburn's website are infrastructure, neighborhood schooling and staff development. "I am concerned about the level of staff development and efforts to keep talented educators in our schools," Clyburn said in a statement. "Access to broadband and on-line learning are priorities of mine."

Clyburn will announce her candidacy at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of David and Juniper Streets, recently designated Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Way, in the Greenview community where she grew up.

The election will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.