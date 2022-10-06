Budweiser Clydesdales welcome new members to the herd

A male and female were recently born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri.

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch announced Thursday the birth of two new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at the Warm Springs Ranch.

A colt, male, and a filly, female, were born at the breeding and training facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri.

Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre facility and was established in 2008. It features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions.

The Clydesdale foals stand about three feet tall when born, weigh around 150 pounds and can walk within hours of being born, according to a press release from the ranch.

Once fully grown, Clydesdales are around six feet tall and weigh around 2,000 pounds. Adult Clydesdales eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and drink up to 35 gallons of water per day.

Clydesdales go through years of training to become eligible for one of the three traveling teams.

“This is just the beginning of an incredible journey for these two Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “We are open to the public, and we’d love for guests to stop by for a visit to see these two up close.”

Tours of Warm Springs Ranch are available and open to the public. Tickets are available online at the Warm Springs Ranch website.