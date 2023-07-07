Here's how you can save money on spaying or neutering your pet in the Midlands

Animal Services are providing vouchers to Richland and Lexington County residents for their pets to be fixed.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County and Richland County Animal Services have teamed up with Animal Mission to provide coupons for Midlands residents who want to neuter or spay their furry friends.

Right now, Lexington County Animal Services has 63 dogs and 2 cats ready for adoption. This voucher program was created in hopes of lowering the amount of strays and sheltered cats and dogs in the Midlands.

Lisa Thomas, Administrative Assistant at Lexington County Animals Services believes that if residents took action with their own animals that this could make a major difference with over population in shelters.

"The key thing is the pet population," Thomas said. "There are so many animals out there and our officers are on the road picking up animals. There are so many that are lost. The shelters are overcrowded, we’re extremely full. So, if everybody were to get their pets spade and neutered, it’s just going to make a huge difference."

12 year old Owen Harrell and his mother made sure to grab two vouchers as they live on a farm and have farm dogs. Harrell believes that getting his dogs fixed helps with the growing pet population and will give a better chance at finding homes for pets that are in shelters.

"To control the growing pet population," Harrell said. "That pets here can get adopted into nice homes.”

There may also be other benefits of spaying or neutering your pet. Thomas said he believes the behavior and health of a pet improves after being spayed or neutered.

“If they look at the long-term benefit of getting their pet fixed," Thomas said. "Keeps them from reproducing, to health benefits, for behavior benefits. I think that small sacrifice of just talking that extra step is going to make all the difference in the world.”

The vouchers take of $55 of the cost for spaying cats and $30 for neutering cats. For dogs, it's $75 off the cost for spaying a dog and $50 off for neutering of dogs. The Humane Society, Pets Inc and Pawmetto Lifeline accept the vouchers, along with several privately owned clinics.

Households are limited to two vouchers every three months.