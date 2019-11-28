SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Annie Ruth Capers, 72, was last seen leaving her home on Pelfrey Road at 3 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, she was in her grayish-brown Ford Escape with tag number 628 7MK.

Her family says she did not say where she was going and left her cell phone at the house.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy skirt, white sweatshirt and beige tennis shoes. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Capers is asked to call 911 or (803) 436-2775.