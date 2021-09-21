Announcement expected Tuesday in death of twin infants left in family SUV

The twin infant boys may have been in the SUV for 9 hours before they were found dead, Richland Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies plan to make an announcement Tuesday regarding the death of twin infant boys left in their family SUV back on September 1.

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at RCSD headquarters to share information on the investigation.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the identical twin boys who were found dead in a vehicle may have been left in a car for 9 1/2 hours before EMS was called, but it's unclear if the death was accidental or a criminal act.

20-month-old twins Bryson and Brayden McDaniel were found inside a small SUV outside a daycare on September 1. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Rutherford, it's believed the children were first put in the SUV in their rear-facing child seats between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the SUV came back to the facility, where the children were found, at 5:30 p.m.