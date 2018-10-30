Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- In less than a month at least two Boy Scout troops in the Midlands have had their trailers go missing with all of their camping gear inside.

“It was shock it was like what the trailer is gone and then it was just like oh no not us not again because it has happened so much here all around, not just here in the Midlands but all around Boy Scouts are getting hit and trailers are getting stolen," Advancement Person for Troop 900 Charlotte Schroeder said.

Troop 900 in Richland County kept their trailer full of gear parked behind Windsor United Methodist Church, but on Sunday they realized it was not where it was supposed to be. Their trailer, a 2009 14-foot white covered trailer with thousands of dollars worth of supplies, all gone.

“This stuff is priceless to us," Troop Founder Natha Shipshock said. "When I found the troop in 2010 it was with six boys and then we grew up to forty some boys, but in that first year we washed cars, we sold our Boy Scout pop corn, we worked the Sparkle Berry Fair doing parking and all of that gear was purchased and obtained by money that the boys were earning.”

Shipshock said as much as it hurts to see the trailer stolen, it hurts more having to tell the scouts their hard work was taken advantage of.

“We made a lot of those things and some of the things not only have memories attached to them, but it’s not things you can just go out and replace,” Shipshock said.

Shipshock said they filed a report with Richland County Sheriff's Department, but it won’t stop them from moving forward. They decided to keep their plans for this months camping trip and still go.

“You know when something bad has happened, but everybody has reached out any possible way that they can because they know the most important thing is about this is not the gear, it’s not trailer it’s, making things happen for these guys,” Schroeder said.

The trailer has a small red, white and blue victory sticker on it. If anyone has any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

