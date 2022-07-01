Another earthquake hits Kershaw County near Camden

A 2.1 quake is at the lower end of the scale, meaning it would likely only be felt by people living right near the epicenter.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Another small earthquake has struck in Kershaw County, the second tremor this week and the third since the beginning of the year.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1 magnitude quake took place at 10:03 a.m. Friday. It was centered about 3.7 miles southeast of Camden. This one was close to surface, only about 0.7 miles beneath the ground.

This is the third quake in Kershaw County since the start of March, and the 21st since a rash of earthquakes in that area began in December of last year. The first quake was the largest--3.3 magnitude--and then a series of smaller aftershocks took place.

It's not known why this area has seen so many earthquakes in such a short amount of time.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.