Firefighters were on the scene of another suspicious fire in North Columbia Tuesday afternoon as the Columbia Department continues to investigate a number of house fires in the area.

Chris Brathwaite/WLTX

The fire happened on High Circle Drive in the Booker T. Washington Heights neighborhood.

The house is said to have been uninhabited at the time of the fire, but neighbors are concerned nonetheless.

One neighbor, who works with the neighborhood association, told News 19 this is the third suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the last two weeks.

“I’m not angry, I’m sad that someone is destroying our homes,” she said.

Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department continue to investigate the fire.

