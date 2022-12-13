Hearing to bring Orangeburg father charged with murder back to SC set for next month

Antar Jeter, 47, is charged with killing the mother of his child then taking the girl to another state.

DANVILLE, Va. — The South Carolina man charged with killing the mother of his child and then taking their little girl out of state will have an extradition hearing next month.

Court records show Antar Jeter, 47, made an appearance before a judge Tuesday in Danville, Virginia, where he was arrested last week. He'll next be in court on January 12 for an extradition hearing, which will be to determine if he should be sent back to South Carolina.

Jeter is charged with with murder for the killing of Crystal Jumper, 46, who is the mother of his five-year-old daughter, Aspen Jeter.

Law enforcement found Jumper dead inside her home on Thanksgiving Day after a family member grew concerned about her safety when she didn't hear hear from her for a while. In the arrest warrant written by Orangeburg County deputies, officers claimed Antar Jeter shot and killed Jumper on the evening of November 1. Then say he then took Aspen--who he had legal custody of--with him and stole Jumper's car.

Hours later, investigators say he was seen on surveillance video asking for gas money. The warrant goes on to claim he was then seen in Fayetteville, NC panhandling for money.

According to investigators, they found evidence at the crime scene and at Antar Jeter's home in West Columbia that link him to the crime.

Meanwhile, between Thanksgiving and December 9 law enforcement was searching for the little girl. Antar Jeter had custody of the child, but investigators were worried for the child's safety, in part because of her sudden disappearance and also because she suffers from a rare disease that leaves her unable to talk or walk.