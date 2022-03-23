Black Expo Columbia to feature Black-ish star Anthony Anderson

Black Expo Columbia is set for Saturday, May 21, with the Taste of Black Columbia the night before.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will headline this year's Black Expo Columbia, set for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

An Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor, currently stars on Law & Order. Previously, he was the star and executive producer of ABC's multi-award nominated sitcom "Black-ish." Anderson is also executive producer of both "Black-ish" spinoffs, "Grown-ish" and "Mixed-ish," as well as "Road Trippin'," which airs on Snapchat.

Black Expo Columbia features minority-owned businesses, who have the opportunity to showcase their products and services at the event. The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community and the African American community, in particular.

Aside from economic development, exposure to cultural resources is a part of the focus for this event. This year's event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online HERE.

The Taste of Black Columbia presents a diverse sampling of food and drink from a variety of restaurants and vendors in the community. This year's Taste of Black Columbia will be held on Friday, May 20 at the Columbia Museum of Art. Find ticket information HERE.