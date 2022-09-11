x
Former Braves pitcher who retired to become police officer dies on way to 9/11 event

The 37-year-old played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He also played for the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro (38) delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. The Braves won 7-3. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves pitcher, who retired to become a police officer, died Sunday in a car accident on his way to a Sept. 11 anniversary event in New York

Anthony Varvaro graduated from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police academy in 2016.

The 37-year-old played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He was the Seattle Mariners' 12th round selection in 2005 and also spent time with the Boston Red Sox. 

"We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the Braves said on social media

They said he was on his way to serve at the World Trade Center Command for a 9/11 event when he was involved in an accident. 

There were several happenings Sunday to commemorate 21 years since the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. At the 9/11 Memorial, all the victims' names were read aloud to the crowd that included Vice President Kamala Harris. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues," the team wrote. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

