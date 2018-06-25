West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Monday afternoon will mark the first time that a sitting U.S. President will make an appearance in the midlands since Barack Obama spoke at benedict college in 2015; and with that comes excitement.

One Midlands resident, Betty Salgado, is looking forward to the President's arrival.

"It's weird that he's coming taking time out of his time with everything going on in the world and he takes time to do this little thing for him, I think it's wonderful." Selgado said.

Amid the excitement, questions still remain for residents who are not attending the rally.

Karen Buffalo, a Sumter County School Administrator, is hopeful the President will take time to hear the needs of South Carolina residents.

"I hope that he considers with early childhood education that we do not have a universal preschool so I think those are top priorities in South Carolina." Buffalo said.

Several businesses in the area will remain open before and during Monday's rally.

© 2018 WLTX