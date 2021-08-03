The fire happened after 6 pm at the Riverbanks Retreat Apartments of HWY 378.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fire at an apartment complex in West Columbia damaged six units late Sunday afternoon.

According to West Columbia Fire Chief Marquis Solomon firefighters had the fire under control a little after 8 p.m. The fire at the Riverbanks Retreat Apartments on Comanche Trail was fully involved when the fire department arrived.

Chief Solomon said that six units were damaged, two heavily by the fire. The chief went on to say that it appeared that only four of the apartments were occupied. The fire department was unsure how many people were displaced.

No cause yet has been determined for the fire.