More apartments proposed for Columbia's Main Street

Developer would create 248 residential units and some live-work spaces at former Jim Moore Cadillac site

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission (DDRC) is scheduled to discuss a requested approval for new construction for a proposed development at the former Jim Moore Cadillac location at 2222 Main Street.

Steven Middleton submitted plans for a proposed three-story development consisting of of 248 residential units (ranging from one- to three-bedrooms) with a few live-work units facing Main Street, with a parking garage along Sumter Street. Amenities would include a fitness area and swimming pool.

Middleton's proposal was presented informally during the May DDRC meeting and some suggestions were made at that time about the visibility of the parking garage from Main Street and some of the materials used in construction.

Also on the agenda is a request for Certificate of Design Approval for exterior changes and preliminary certification of the Bailey Bill for the property located at 1225-1229 Lincoln Street.

The Vista site is that of the former Palmetto Candy and Tobacco business. The developer wants to clean and repair the exterior of the buildings to bring it back to it's original look from 1912. The completed work would make the building once again ready for commercial space.