The video has nearly 500,000 views on TikTok and Instagram.

ATLANTA — "The energy was contagious." That's what the Atlanta Police Department said after one of their own was seen dancing during a recent concert at State Farm Arena.

Just before Latin music star Marc Anthony took the stage on Sunday, Officer Ruben Martinez de Jesus from Zone 3, was caught on camera showing off his moves and singing along to the house music. That's when a little boy joined him as the two squared off.

He is seen at one point trying to amp up the crowd.

The video has nearly 500,000 views on both TikTok and Instagram. The music icon also shared it on his Instagram story.

The person who caught the moment on camera wrote on Instagram that she spoke to the officer after the concert and said he was from Puerto Rico and recently graduated from the police academy.