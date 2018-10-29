Columbia, SC (WLTX) — On Friday, Oct. 26, a Richland County jury found Former Rep. Jim Harrison guilty on charges of two counts of misconduct in office and two counts of perjury, and innocent on one count of criminal conspiracy. Facing up to 21 years, he was sentenced to 18 months by Judge Carmen Mullen.

Attorney Hunter Limbaugh, who, along with Reggie Lloyd, represented Harrison, said in a phone interview Monday that a notice of appeal would be filed soon. Harrison remains at his home.

Special prosecutor David Pascoe had said in court that the case against Harrison evolved as “an accident” while investigating the public relations firm Richard Quinn & Associates (RQA). Pascoe was investigating RQA and Richard Quinn Sr. as part of a State House corruption probe after it was uncovered that RQA was being paid by corporations to help foster relationships with lawmakers in the SC General Assembly.

Some of those corporations include SCANA, the University of South Carolina, Palmetto Health, AT&T, the SC Trial Lawyers Association, and Unisys.

Over the course of 10 years, Harrison was paid over $800,000 by RQA for consultant work. However, when asked by Pascoe to cite specifics about his work at RQA, Harrison was at a loss.

Harrison’s case was the first to go to trial, and the former lawmaker was the only witness to take the stand for the defense.

Four lawmakers had previously plead guilty:

+ Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, 6 counts of misuse of campaign funds for personal benefit

+ Jim Merrill, R-Charleston, one count of misconduct in office

+ Rick Quinn Jr, R-Lexington, one count of misconduct in office

+ John Courson, R-Richland, one count of misconduct in office

Richard Quinn Sr’s business First Impressions, doing business as RQA, was allowed as a corporation to plead guilty to not registering as a lobbyist.

Former state Rep. Tracy Edge is still facing charges in the case.

© 2018 WLTX