Little River, SC (WLTX) — The S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says officers seized more than 1,000 pounds of fish from a vessel last week.

On October 27, 2018, SCDNR officers seized more than 1,000 pounds of fish from a vessel operating without proper licenses and permits at docks in Little River near Water Front Avenue, according to officials.

When officers asked both men on board, neither of whom were the owner of the boat, to produce a federal snapper/grouper permit, coastal migratory pelagics permit and others, they were unable to do so. One man told officers that he believed there was an estimated 1,800 to 2,000 pounds of fish on board.

Officers say they determined approximately 25 percent of the fish had already been unloaded and iced for sale and about 240 pounds had been delivered to a local restaurant, where staff took possession of the illegal catch unknowingly.

Once officers seized the fish, they advised the men that because the amount seized was so large, they would attempt to sell them to a wholesale buyer instead of holding them until after the trial, a common practice in cases involving amounts of fish this large.

After several failed attempts to sell the seized fish at fair market value to other wholesalers, the fish were eventually sold to the owner of the vessel, who possessed a wholesale dealers license and a Horry County business license. The owner of the restaurant was also able to buy the fish that were delivered to it from SCDNR at fair market value instead of seizing it.

Officials say the money paid to SCDNR will be held until after the trial and be forfeited to the agency if the men are found guilty.

While doing a follow-up inspection aboard the vessel, officers say they discovered out-of-season cobia that was hidden with intent, as well as yellow snapper.

It was determined there was approximately 1,500 pounds of fish seized, including the fish delivered to the restaurant.

One man was issued two citations and the other man was issued three citations and one warning. The combined fines totaled $3,000.

© 2018 WLTX