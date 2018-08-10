Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Do you have a personal emergency plan or a way to stay connected to loved ones, in addition to staying up-to-date on the latest official emergency information? No?

With Hurricane Michael churning away in the Gulf of Mexico and expected to make landfall in the US in the next couple of days, possibly affecting much of South Carolina, The SC Emergency Management Division has asked residents to monitor the storm via local news and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center and local National Weather Service offices.

There are a number of ways to track the storm:

The WLTX News 19 app features local breaking news and weather information.

The SC Emergency Manager app (http://onelink.to/dn92rx) can help you create a personal emergency plan, as well as keep track of emergency supplies.

Both apps can be downloaded for free from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

The official 2018 SC Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division at www.scemd.org.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center are predicting that the state could experience periods of heavy wind and rains, tornadoes, and storm surge from Hurricane Michael, beginning Wednesday.

Unlike Hurricane Florence, which approached South Carolina from the east, Hurricane Michael is on track to approach from the south and follow a line south-to-north across the middle to eastern portions of the state.

