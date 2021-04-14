This month is to celebrate organ donors and those who have signed up to be one

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

April is national 'Donate Life' month, and donors were celebrated in the capital city Wednesday.

South Carolina Governor McMaster, along with the group 'Sharing Hope,' held a moment of silence at the governor's mansion to pay tribute to those who have donated organs and made a 'gift of life'.

At the event was Allison Miller, the mother of 17-year old Keegan who donated his organs and Scott Allen, a liver recipient.