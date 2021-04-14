COLUMBIA, S.C. —
April is national 'Donate Life' month, and donors were celebrated in the capital city Wednesday.
South Carolina Governor McMaster, along with the group 'Sharing Hope,' held a moment of silence at the governor's mansion to pay tribute to those who have donated organs and made a 'gift of life'.
At the event was Allison Miller, the mother of 17-year old Keegan who donated his organs and Scott Allen, a liver recipient.
If you'd like to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, please visit here. You can also register to become an organ donor next time you renew your South Carolina driver's license.