Myrtle Beach police said Duong Ma was reported missing after he left to go swimming last Saturday night on July 10 but didn’t return. His body was discovered the next day around 11 a.m. at the Sea Mist pool, according to WBTW .

A police report revealed several people including police searched for Ma in the area of the pool, the beach, and the surrounding area but couldn’t find him. However, his shirt and flip-flops were still on the floor near the indoor pool when someone went to look for him, according to the report.