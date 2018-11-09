Columbia, SC - (WLTX) Shoppers from all over the Midlands are stocking up for hurricane Florence.

NOAA the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration recommends a basic disaster kit should include these items:

1.Water -the administration recommends at least one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days for drinking and possible sanitation

2. Food- people should buy non perishable food items such as canned fruits and vegetables rather than items such as bread eggs or milk in case of an electrical outage

3. Flash light

4. Extra batteries

5. Extra trash bags

7. First Aid kit

Arthur Dunn, executive team lead for human resources at the Target on Garners Ferry road isn't a stranger to natural disasters. Dunn says, "We get are stocked everyday so if were out of something on a certain day we will probably have something the next day and I also say the earlier the better so if you can come in earlier in the day that always helps out."

