Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man was shot, then arrested in connection to the crime, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Deputies say 20-year-old Rodney Starling Holmes was shot in the foot after an argument broke out between a group of men in the parking lot of Beauty World at 6012 North Main Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Holmes, who was named a suspect in the case, was later found at a local hospital, then booked at the Richland County Detention Center after his release.

Holmes is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

An investigation is currently underway to identify additional people involved in the incident, according to a report.

