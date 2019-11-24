SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ariana Milligan was last seen after 11 p.m. Friday at her home on Master Drive.

She does not have a history of running away, police say, but she did leave with a pink suitcase that was packed.

Milligan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 210 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows where Ariana Milligan could be is asked to call police immediately at (803) 436-2700. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Always dial 911 in case of a emergency.

Ariana Milligan

Sumter Police Department