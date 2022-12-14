Arizona corrections officer arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

Court records show Miguel Dominguez, who works at a state prison in Buckeye, told police he was "curious" about looking at sexually-explicit material of children.

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Corrections officer has been arrested on suspicion of exchanging sexually-explicit material depicting children.

Miguel Dominguez, 25, was taken into custody Monday by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after investigators allegedly found him in possession of pornographic material depicting juveniles.

Court records show Dominguez allegedly admitted to belonging to a group chat on a messenger app that requires members to send pornographic materials.

Dominguez allegedly told MCSO he was "curious" about looking at children being sexually abused by adults.

MCSO deputies confronted Dominguez earlier this week while working at a state prison in Buckeye.

"Miguel also commented that as a corrections officer, he mistreated people who were in prison," investigators wrote in a report. "Now, he noted the irony of his situation."

He was booked into the Maricopa County jail and MCSO is in the process of inspecting the suspect's electronic devices.

