Robin had been shot with an arrow in July in an Arlington neighborhood.

Robin the cat has been adopted by the City of Arlington animal services and will serve as a spokeskitty for the City's anti-bullying and cruelty education program.

Robin was found "severely wounded" on July 31 in the 3200 block of West Division Street. A resident had found the hurt cat and called animal services.

The black cat, who now enjoys wearing ties to work, had been shot with an arrow. Robin had emergency surgery.

An animal cruelty investigator talked to residents in the area to figure out the timeline of what happened and who shot Robin.

Last week, Arlington police arrested Tommy Wayne Hasting on a felony cruelty to non-livestock animals charge.

“This disturbing case of torturing an animal will not be tolerated,” said Interim police Chief Kevin Kolbye in a written statement. “We will put as many resources as needed into animal cruelty investigations to bring justice in these types of cases.”

Animal cruelty investigator Brandi Alcantar said it was fortunate that a neighbor found the injured cat and that Robin was able to recover.

"He's a very lucky kitty," she said.

Alcantar said Robin will serve as an example of why people shouldn't abuse or harm animals. She also said the he can serve as an example to children who may have been bullied "to show them that even if you have been bullied or you've been hurt previously that you can recover from it and live a terrific life."

City officials announced Robin's promotion to shelter cat on Monday.

“Robin has become a member of our shelter family and we are excited about having him,” said animal services employee Ray Rentschler said in a written statement.

Officials said Robin will share his story as part of the animal services anti-bullying and anti-cruelty education program.