Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for a man in connection to an attempted murder incident last month.

Deputies found bullet casing and blood in front of a residence after hearing gunshots on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road around 1 a.m. August 14.

Two victims, a man and woman, say 36-year-old Kenyatta Glover began shooting at them with a handgun as they sat on their front porch. The man suffered multiple non life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Glover, who deputies consider armed and dangerous, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

