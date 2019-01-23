COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are looking for a man they say committed three armed robberies this week, two on Tuesday night alone.

He allegedly stole money from the Family Dollar at 2800 Leesburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Then, about a half hour later, committed a similar crime at the Lil Cricket Convenience Store at 2715 Main Street. Except this time he also fired his weapon in the air while inside the store, according to a report. No injuries were reported.

Police also believe he fits the description of an armed robbery suspect from the Dollar General at 619 Beltline Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday night.

He is described as being a heavy-set black male with large dark lips last seen wearing dark pants, gray hoodie, dark gloves and gray athletic shoes. Police also say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A ski mask was used to hide his identity, but police say to take notice of his shoes and stance.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC