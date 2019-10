COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

Deputies say the robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K on 806 Broad River Road in Columbia.

No arrests have been made as of yet. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.