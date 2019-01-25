WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are looking to identify a man in connection to an armed robbery last week.

The man is accused of threatening a clerk with a handgun at the Raceway at 2526 Augusta Road in West Columbia around 9:30 a.m. January 19.

Police say he demanded money during the threats.

He is described as being a slightly heavy-set black male in his late 30s or 40s wearing light sneakers, khaki pants and a red hoodie with a black skull cap.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.