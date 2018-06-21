Elgin, SC (WLTX) - Lancaster deputies are looking for a suspect they believe is connected to two robberies in the area.

Deputies say employees and several customers were inside and outside a Family Dollar on Kershaw Camden Highway in Elgin when a man armed with an apparent silver revolver took money from a store clerk and fled Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The robber, described as being medium height with a stocky build wearing a gray hoodie, a light blue call cap, khaki pants, light-colored sneakers and dark gloves, was last seen running near the Elgin Fire Department. Witnesses say the hat appeared to be a Carolina Panthers one.

Witnesses also told investigators they saw a light-colored car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or Cruz, in the area at the time of the incident. However, it is unknown if the car is connected to robbery or suspect.

“This was a bold armed robbery which occurred in front of at least nine witnesses including children, and we need to get this man identified and arrested as soon as possible,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile

Deputies also believe the suspect looks similar to a man who robbed the Market Express Exxon in Indian Land on June 5.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

