COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested in connection with multiple drug-related charges.

Michael Brown, 40, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute near a school, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine or crack cocaine and possession of a Schedule I to V substance.

“We received a tip as to this residence having seen drug activity,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Acting on that tip from a concerned citizen, we were able to make this arrest with a quantity of drugs.”

Bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety during a court hearing on Friday.

Deputies say several tips and complaints about suspected drug activity had been received, prompting an investigation of the home.

When the home owner consented to have the residence searched, a narcotics K9 alerted on a bathroom vanity.

Inside, investigators found several syringes containing what is believed to be heroin, three marijuana plants, a jar of what appears to be marijuana and a quantity of pills that appeared to be a controlled substance.

Lt. Travis Furtick, Dep. Kyle Hardison and K9 Duke worked the case.