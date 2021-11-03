Arrest in shooting that locked down local schools

Schools in northeast Richland county were on alert after a shooting near schools, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces an arrest after a shooting incident in Northeast Columbia.

Four schools in Richland County District Two were temporarily placed in lockdown due to the off-campus incident Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 3 around 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Long Pointe Lane in the Lake Carolina area for reports of a shooting.

Reports were that a man confronted the victim in the business parking lot where he shot him. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

A man matching the shooter’s description was seen running in the area.

The RCSD K9 team conducted a track and located the man, taking him into custody without incident.