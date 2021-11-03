x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Arrest in shooting that locked down local schools

Schools in northeast Richland county were on alert after a shooting near schools, suspect arrested
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces an arrest after a shooting incident in Northeast Columbia.

Four schools in Richland County District Two were temporarily placed in lockdown due to the off-campus incident Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 3 around 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of  Long Pointe Lane in the Lake Carolina area for reports of a shooting. 

RELATED: Suspect arrested, charged with killing teen in northeast Richland county

Reports were that a man confronted the victim in the business parking lot where he shot him. The victim was transported to a local hospital. 

RELATED: Brief lockdown ends for 4 Richland District Two schools after off-campus shooting

A man matching the shooter’s description was seen running in the area. 

The RCSD K9 team conducted a track and located the man, taking him into custody without incident. 

Justin Aneese, 24, was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.  

In Other News

Pedestrian killed along Broad River road