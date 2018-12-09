Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a man is in custody for attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting last month.

Deshaun Butler, 20, is accused of firing several shots from his car into a crowd at Riverbend Apartments in West Columbia on August 30.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from some kind of argument, and the two bystanders who were shot were unrelated to the dispute. Both victims are expected to fully recover after suffering gunshot wounds during the incident, according to a report.

Butler was charged with two counts of attempted murder after being arrested at an apartment complex on Southern Drive in Columbia Tuesday. He is awaiting a bond hearing at the Lexington County Detention Center.

