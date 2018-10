Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a person is in custody after a Lexington County bank was robbed Friday.

A man fled the First Citizens Bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road after demanding money from employees using a note, according to a tweet by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

LCSD

Deputies say an arrest was made a few hours later, but provided no additional information.

#UPDATE: We've made an arrest in this morning's bank robbery. We'll share information on the suspect once he's formally served with arrest warrants tomorrow. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 12, 2018

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX